Surjit Patar replaces Satinder Satti as Punjab arts council chief

Celebrated poet Surjit Patar (72) was appointed the new chairperson of the Punjab arts council in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu presented Patar with his appointment letter at Patar’s Ludhiana residence. He replaces television anchor Satinder Satti whose appointment by the erstwhile Akali government had been controversial. Several Punjabi writers and intellectuals had raised voices against it saying that it required a person of greater stature of head the state’s premier cultural organised.

It is learned that Patar has been the specially chosen for the post by Punjab tourism and culture minister Navjot Sidhu for this coveted post. Although Sidhu is known for his penchant for comedy, there is a serious side to him and he has been a fan of Patar’s intense lyrical poetry.

An indication to this effect was given by Sidhu while chairing a meeting of the prominent art and literary persons on Monday at which Patar too was reported to be present. The minister told a select group of people that he had already sent the file related to this decision for approval to chief minister Amarinder Singh. It is also learned that Sidhu is to personally visit Patar’s residence in Ludhiana to do the honour of presenting him the letter of appointment. However, there are speculations that a longer procedure may have to be adopted and the actual appointment may take a little longer.

Patar is the most prominent of living Punjabi poets and not new to the Arts Council for he has headed the Punjab Sahitya Akademi in the past. He is also a recipient of major literary awards including the national Sahitya Akademi Award which he had returned along with a many other writers from Punjab and other states in protest against curbing of the freedom of expression.

Recently, he had given support to Baldev Singh Saraknama when the hardliners, including Dal Khalsa, had decried him for his novel on Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Other awards that Patar has won include the Sarasvati Samman, Anad Kav Samman and many others. He is also a Padma Shri awardee.

The removal of Satti and appointment of Patar may mean some further reshuffling in the akademis under the council and the present office-bearers and others were not available for comment as it is the time for lobbying. Patar too did not answer the telephone calls made to him.

However, Patar’s appointment is likely to be welcomed by literary and cultural circles. When eyebrows were raised on Satti’s appointment, she had said that probably she was considered young for the post. Well, age and experience seem to be taking the better of enthusiasm and glamour.