Surjit Singh Barnala(1925-2017): A ‘mild’ Akali is no more

A “mild” Akali, Surjit Singh Barnala, who committed two “historic lapses” is no more. He died on Saturday after a protracted illness in a Chandigarh hospital at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Surjit Singh Barnala remained president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab CM and governor of – Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, Orrisa and Andhra Pradesh.

Barnala a law graduate, remained Punjab CM from Sept 1985 to June 1987. He became president of Shiromani Akali Dal after killing of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal in 1985 and even came close to becoming the Prime Minister twice and vice president of India once. If one looks at his biodata he had a dazzling career, but he left two blots, and it would remain etched in the Sikh history for a long time to come.

The entry of police into Golden Temple during his term as Punjab CM in April 1987 and his faltering on the promise to resign when UT Chandigarh was not transferred to Punjab as a capital in January 1986, pushed Barnala to the margins, and he could never emerge on the state’s political scene. “He would be remembered for doing something and not doing something,” said one of his former aides on his death.

Despite having been on the top position he couldn’t nurture a legacy of himself. His son Gaganjit Barnala is one time MLA and despite having merged SAD (Longowal), an outfit launched by Barnala’s wife Surjit Kaur, into Congress in 2015 he couldn’t secure a seat for his grandson for the ensuing state polls.