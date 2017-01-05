Surjit Singh Barnala’s son Jasjeet joins AAP

Jasjeet Singh Barnala, the eldest son of former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Khanna on Thursday.

Barnala joined the AAP in the presence of party’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh. The Barnalas, once a force to reckon with in the state’s politics, were disappointed by the Congress for denying ticket to any of its member to contest the Punjab assembly elections. The family merged their SAD (Longowal) with the Congress in April 17, 2016.

The family had claimed a few days ago that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul had assured them a ticket each from Dhuri and Sangrur assembly constituencies during the meeting.