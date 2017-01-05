 Surjit Singh Barnala’s son Jasjeet joins AAP | punjab$regional-takes | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Surjit Singh Barnala’s son Jasjeet joins AAP

punjab Updated: Jan 05, 2017 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala (HT File Photo)

Jasjeet Singh Barnala, the eldest son of former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Khanna on Thursday.

Barnala joined the AAP in the presence of party’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh. The Barnalas, once a force to reckon with in the state’s politics, were disappointed by the Congress for denying ticket to any of its member to contest the Punjab assembly elections. The family merged their SAD (Longowal) with the Congress in April 17, 2016.

The family had claimed a few days ago that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul had assured them a ticket each from Dhuri and Sangrur assembly constituencies during the meeting.

tags

more from punjab

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<