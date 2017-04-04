Surya Enclave project: JIT officials directed to restart work immediately

It is to be mentioned here, since October last year, work of 120 feet road project and Surya Enclave project area has been lying incomplete.

The allottees of Surya Enclave Extension project who have jointly formed the Surya Extension Welfare Society (SEWS) met deputy commissioner (DC) on Monday.

The SEWS members asked the DC to direct Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to provide the allottees possession of their plots.

After the state government relieved the politically appointed trustees and chairman of all the improvement trusts in the state, deputy commissioner is now holding the additional charge, of the local government departments.

Society president ML Sehgal complained, “Some of the allottees who have the possession of plots have not been able to carry out further construction as JIT is yet to put water and sewerage pipes in place in the area.”

“The allottees have paid all their savings to the trust but are still waiting for the possession of their plots since 2012.

The trust is still not in the position to deliver the plots due to lack of development work in the colony,” mentioned the memorandum.

Sehgal further complained that the vacant plots are being used as garbage dumps by the city residents.

“As JIT does not bother to take care of the area, hotels and educational institutes are using our plots to dump garbage,” said Sehgal.

Deputy commissioner has directed municipal commissioner GS Khehra to start the process of lifting garbage from the plots.

Society members claimed that even though on several occasions, they have also approached area councillor Palani Appan, however, he has never taken any initiative. Vinod Sood, society’s chairman informed, “We even visited Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Paramjit Singh Raipur when he took the charge of Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman in December last year but the project did not make any progress.”