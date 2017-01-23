Swacch Survekshan survey 2017 starts in Jalandhar

The Union urban development ministry ‘s Swachh Survekshan 2017 which has been going on in different cities from January 4, will start in Jalandhar city from Sunday onwards.

The survey is being carried out for ranking 500 cities across the country on the basis of cleanliness.

As per information, the survey for inspecting different parameters of cleanliness will be carried out for three days by a team from the Quality Council of India.

Though the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) officials here claimed that they have completed all the works concerning cleanliness mechanism,but, it has been learned that the preparation are only limited to papers.

As per information, the detailed project report (DPR) by municipal corporations holds emphasis, under the survey.

The civic body here has so far only upgraded the document as per the specification under the ministry. Municipal commissioner GS Khehra informed, “The DPR that needs to be submitted has been prepared by the civic body.”

When enquired about the on-ground preparations, Khehra said, “The MCJ has installed over 300 dustbins covering the main roads of the city.”

“I have directed all the sanitary inspectors to check cleanliness across the city,” said GS Khehra. Khehra, however, expressed ignorance as to how the team will proceed with the survey.

“We have completed our part but the MCJ officials will have the least role during the survey,” said GS Khehra.

It is to be mentioned here that the controversial sweeping machine project for cleaning main roads of the city has also been included in the DPR.

LAST MINUTE USAGE OF SWACCHTA APP

The Union government launched Swacchta app in August 2016, MC only recently felt the need of using it for upgrading its cleanliness mechanism and increasing public participation. Earlier, the MCJ officials expressed ignorance about usage of the app. They visited educational institutes to ask students regarding its usage. The civic body officials instructed the students to register complaints regarding garbage heaps left unattended and other complaints. Assistant health officer (AHO) Dr Shri Kishan informed, “Around 1,000 people have started using the Swacchta app.”