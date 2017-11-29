Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Sharry Mann is Chandigarh’s Mr Clean

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has signed Punjabi singer Sharry Mann as its Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan ambassador. The name of the Yaar Anmulle singer, who was in the city to perform at the carnival last week, was announced by the MC Joint Commissioner on Tuesday

Officials said they chose Mann as their mascot for the cleanliness drive because of his popularity amongst the youngsters.

Mann’s albums ‘Yaar Anmulle’, ‘Hostel’, and ‘Chandigarh Waliye’ often allude to Chandigarh. The song ‘Yaar Anmulle’ , which was released in 2013, finds resonance with anyone who has ever studied at Panjab University.

The MC has been facing a lot of flak for slipping in the cleanliness rankings. The city, which was No. 2 in the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2016’, slipped to eleventh position in May this year.

His latest release ‘Cute Munda’ is also breaking the records on the internet.

During the carnival, Mann had appealed to the people of Chandigarh to keep the city clean and to download the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan app MoHUA. “Download the app, and register complaints related to lack of cleanliness in the city,” he had exhorted the audience.

The Swachhta app gathers feedback and suggestions for improving the drive and services associated with Mission Cleanliness.

Mann also recorded an audiovisual message for the MC in this regard. It will now be broadcast on the social media besides being played on LED screens and in the form of advertisements at the cinema halls of Chandigarh.

Unclean controversy

The MC has been facing a lot of flak for slipping in the cleanliness rankings. The city, which was No. 2 in the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2016’, slipped to eleventh position in May this year.

It’s also courted controversy for allotting the sanitation work to a private agency. Recently, an audio hinting at a deal with the cleaning agency had gone viral on the social media. The audio clip is allegedly between BJP councillor Bharat Kumar, chairman of the Municipal Corporation’s sanitation committee, and a representative of Lion Company, which has been given mechanised sweeping contract for Rs 4.26 crore a month.