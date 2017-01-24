Swachh Survekshan survey postponed in Jalandhar

The Swachh Survekshan survey 2017 that was scheduled to start from Monday onwards in Jalandhar has been postponed, Municipal Corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) informed here.

Municipal commissioner GS Khehra said Quality Council of India (QCI) officials, who were here for surveying, informed them about the postponement. QCI, an autonomous body, was set up by the central government in 1997, for quality assurance in all fields, including governance. Khehra informed that the team of QCI had arrived in the city late night on Sunday. “But, as per the officials the central government has asked them to postpone the survey in Jalandhar city.” informed Khehra.

“We are not aware of the reason behind postponement of the survey in Jalandhar city,” said GS Khehra. As per information the team of officials has also been called back.

Union ministry of urban development has been carrying out the survey under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in several cities since January 4. The survey is being carried out for ranking 500 cities across the country on cleanliness.