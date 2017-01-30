Sweeping machine project: MC Jalandhar yet to build control room, workshop

The municipal corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) has succeeded in initiating the sweeping machine project in Jalandhar amid protest from the opposition councillors and court litigation; but they have failed to keep their promise of maintaining transparency under the project.

Even though almost three months have passed since the project got started in the city; the civic body is yet to build the control room for the same.

When contacted municipal commissioner GS Khehra said that the MCJ officials are monitoring the cleaning work of sweeping machines, fitted with the GPS (global positioning system) through their computer systems and that the MC will soon make control rooms for the same.

Other than two sweeping machines that have been outsourced by a Delhi-based Lion Services, the MCJ has recently installed GPS in its machinery and official vehicles.

Earlier when the MC authorities had given the presentation on working of the sweeping machine, they have assured that they will provide a land where the outsourced company can setup a workshop for the sweeping machine along with the control room, which will directly be monitored by the MCJ.

The authorities had later informed about modified plan of setting up the control room in the municipal corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) office itself, but nothing as such has been done so far. And neither have they have built a workshop for sweeping machines.

Superintendent engineer operation and maintenance (O&M) and nodal officer for sweeping machine project Lakhwinder Singh said that they will soon plan on setting up a workshop and a control room for the sweeping machines.

“We will be holding a meeting with the representatives of Lion Services on February 1 and plan out the same,” he informed.

The municipal corporation authorities had proposed sweeping machine project at the cost of ₹25 crore in the month of July last year, but the opposition Congress councillors and a number of Bharatiya Janta party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has opposed the project citing high cost of the project and by making its comparisons with the cleanliness machinery being adopted by different municipal corporations across the nation.

Opposition Congress councillors had also filed a suit against municipal commissioner GS Khehra and mayor Sunil Jyoti alleging their vested interest in the project.

The MCJ has included sweeping machine project in the detailed project report (DPR) that has sent to the union urban development ministry under Swacchta Surveksan of 2017.