Swine flu in Punjab: 15 deaths so far

Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra said so far this year, 278 suspected cases of swine flu have been reported in the state.

Know more Swine flu is a droplet infection in which the virus spreads from one person to another after sneezing, coughing or using soiled handkerchiefs and other articles.

Of these, 75 cases have been found suffering from the flu; and 15 of the patients have died. In a bid to control mortality from H1N1 virus (swine flu) , the state government has now directed all civil surgeons to establish ‘flu corners’ in government hospitals so that patients having cough, cold and fever report at this designated place. He said he’s been informed that “patients indulge in self-medication and do not report to hospitals well in time, due to which the chances of complications increase”.

The department has identified 277 isolation beds in government medical colleges, and in district and sub-divisional hospitals, and 268 beds in private hospitals.

“A designated nodal officer will be deputed to ensure immediate facilities to suspected patients of swine flu in all districts. Rapid response teams are already established,” his statement read said.