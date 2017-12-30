‘T’ for transgenders now in railway ticket registration

Transgenders in the city will now have an option to identify themselves as the third gender while filling ticket reservation forms after the railway board recently made the modifications here.

The option ‘T’, besides M for male and F for female will now be available.

Ludhiana Railway Station commercial inspector Ajaypal Singh said as per a letter received from the Ferozepur Zone instructed reservation counters of the station that ticket booking and cancellation forms will be modified from the current option of just male and female to ‘T’.

Reservation supervisor Avtar Singh Kalra said amendments have been made in the ticket booking and cancellation forms and a separate counter will be made from the third gender as well.

Divisional commercial manager Amitabh Kumar said, “Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has already made necessary changes in the software for giving option of transgender (T) alongside the option of M/F in the passenger railway system.”

Speaking to HT, Harpreet, a transgender from division number 3 said, “Earlier, we had to write male or female in gender column. We are glad that railway introduced this option.”