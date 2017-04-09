Tallest Tricolour at Attari near Pak border to be off pole for now

The 360-foot Tricolour will not be hoisted till Punjab home department provides a solution to the repeated hitch of the flag tearing off due to wind.

Not only the 360-feet high feet flag, the government has also decided to take off the 170-feet high flag at Ranjit Avenue, as that too gets torn repeatedly.

The highest flag (costing Rs 1.5 lakh) has been torn three times in a month. (HT Photo)

Amritsar DC Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, while speaking to HT on Saturday, confirmed that the flag will be kept off the pole for now. “I have written to the additional chief secretary of Punjab home department, additional chief secretary, local bodies about the status of the flag, history of the flag in which the cost till date and hitches in the project have been mentioned. I have asked the officials for an expert advice.”

The highest flag (costing Rs 1.5 lakh) has been torn three times in a month while the 170-feet flag (costing Rs 65,000) has torn off 13 times. The DC said he has sought solution for both the flags.