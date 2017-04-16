Tallest Tricolour still out of sight in Amritsar, admn awaits response from govt

Bamboozled by the regular damage to the tallest national flags hoisted in Amritsar, the district administration wrote to the state home department seeking expert advise on how to tackle the problem. But more than a week later, the department is yet to respond.

As a result, the 360ft pole at Attari and the 170ft pole at Ranjit Avenue are sans the Tricolour. As the flags were getting damaged too often, the Amritsar Improvement Trust had decided to seek expert advise from the government so that things can be sorted.

INDIA’S TALLEST FLAGS Amritsar (Attari): 360ft

Ranchi: 293ft

Hyderabad: 291ft

Raipur: 269ft

Faridabad: 250ft

Pune: 237ft

Amritsar: 170ft

Deputy commissioner Amritsar and Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said, “We have written to the home department and have sought expert advice. But till now, we have not received any answer. Due to this, we are unable to hoist the flag.”

“The flag was torn earlier as well due to strong winds at that altitude, and to avoid further embarrassment, a written communiqué was sent to the state government. Also, it was decided that the flags will not be hoisted till a concrete solution is reached as a lot has been spent on these flags,” he said.

Status of the 170ft flag is also hanging in the air. “I will have the same approach for that flag and will write to the government . The decision for both the flags should be taken,” said Sangha.

PATRIOTISM COSTS TOO HIGH Installed at the Attari-Wagah border on March 5, 2017

Installation charge: Rs 1.5 lakh

Has torn off three times

Will be hoisted for the fourth time

More than Rs 6 lakh spent so far

The DC, firm on his decision, said that this decision should have been taken much earlier. ”The 360ft flag is visible from Pakistan as well and every time it is torn and brought down, it brings embarrassment for all of us,” said the deputy commissioner.

Currently, in Amritsar, not only the 360ft high flag will be off for some time but the government has also decided to take down the 170ft high flag at Ranjit Avenue, as it too gets torn repeatedly.

“Decision has been taken and the flag will only be hoisted after a technical team of experts visits the site, evaluates all factors and gives solutions,” added Sangha.

170ft HIGH TRICOLOUR: Installed in a public park at Ranjit Avenue on Amritsar bypass on 27 September, 2015

Installation charge: Rs 65,000

Has torn off thirteen times

Will be hoisted for the fourteenth time

Around Rs 9 lakh spent so far

The letter sent by the DC has also highlighted on the expenditure till date on the flag and the hitches in the project.

Amritsar Improvement Trust that looks after the upkeep of the flag has replaced both the flags numerous times in the past, bearing huge expenses.

The 360ft high flag at AttariWagah border, which was recently hoisted, has already torn three times and the fourth new flag will be put in a month. And the 170ft high flag that is installed in a public park at Ranjit Avenue on Amritsar bypass, on NH-1, has also torn off 13 times and will be hoisted for the 14th time.

While the 170ft high flag costed the AIT Rs 65,000, the 360ft high flag costed Rs 1.5 lakh. The AIT spent around Rs 9 lakh on the 170ft tricolour, and more than Rs 6 lakh for the 360ft flag.