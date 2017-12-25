Tantrik, female aide held for uncle’s murder in Sangrur

A day after a 54-year-old man was killed after a tiff with his nephew over the latter indulging in occult practices, police on Monday arrested the alleged tantrik and his female aide who had locked themselves in a house near Bhawanigarh and fired in self-defence.

The police nabbed the accused Amandeep Singh alias Rinku (27) and his aide Amarinder Kaur (26) at 11am after his mother convinced him to come out of the room.

The police have recovered a revolver and a gun from him.

Rinku’s uncle Sultan Singh died of a bullet injury at 8pm on Sunday at Kapial village.

Panic gripped the village after the duo threw Sultan’s body in the street and hurled expletives in an intoxicated condition.

They also fired two shots in the air, the locals said. Rinku’s family members said the two had locked themselves in a house for the past three days and were allegedly practising occult.

“After killing his uncle he did not surrender before the police. When his mother Paramjit Kaur (50) was talking to him over phone, a police party entered the house and nabbed the two,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, rural) Sandeep Wadhera.

“Rinku is naive and it’s the deras that spoiled him. In fact, he was in depression after the death of his younger brother Sangram two years ago,” Paramjit Kaur said.

Sources said after completing matriculation, he joined a dera in Haryana five years back. He was brought back by his parents. Also the family shifted to Bhawanigarh where they started an arhatiya’s shop and Rinku got married four years ago.

However, Rinku developed interest in black magic two years ago and shifted to his native Kapial village two months ago after leaving his wife and 3-year-old son.

The house at Kapial village was lying vacant for a decade.

The accused were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.