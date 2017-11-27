Target killings in Punjab: NIA court extends remand of ‘shooters’ by four days

In the case of a series of killings of right-wing leaders in Punjab over the past two years, the court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday extended the remand of alleged shooters Hardeep Singh alias Shera and Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian by four days.

Senior advocate Surinder Singh, who appeared for the NIA, said, “We had asked for a 14-day NIA remand of both the accused. There are many facts that still remain to be verified.”

Officials of the NIA, who did not want to be named, said there is involvement of people living in Europe, Gulf and Pakistan in the assassination of six religio-political leaders in Punjab, including Ludhiana RSS leader Ravinder Gosain. The NIA has specifically been handed over the Gosain case.

The state director general of police too wrote to the NIA on November 15 with details of fresh findings, including the alleged role of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and the separatist group Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF); and requested to continue with the case despite the state police having made arrests.

Police have claimed that Gosain was killed by these two men on a bike . Ramandeep, a resident of Chuharwal near Meharban in Ludhiana district, was arrested by the police on November 7. Shera was held from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Ramandeep’s father says he went to Dubai

Meanwhile, the father of Ramandeep alias Canadian, Gurdev Singh, was also at the court and told HT, “We don’t understand whom to trust in the prevailing circumstances. We were only able to meet him for two minutes and he told us he is fine.”

“He had gone to Dubai a year and a half ago — I don’t remember exactly — and had returned recently. My son was more of an introvert as he would not talk much in the home as well. He had a very basic routine. Every morning he would get up and offer prayers, eat his food and go to work. After coming back he would again pray and only then speak with us,” Gurdev said, his wife Gurnaam Kaur by his side.

The family also complained that police are yet to return the belongings — including a gold chain and a new mobile phone — of their elder son Gursewak Singh.