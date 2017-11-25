Targeted killings in Punjab: Police remand of UK nationals Johal and Jimmy extended by four days

A local court on Friday extended the police remand of UK nationals Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi and Jimmy Singh, both accused in targeted killings in Punjab, for another four days.

Meanwhile, a British high commission team met Johal on Friday to check if he is a victim of violation of human rights in police custody.

The next hearing in these cases has been fixed for November 28.

In the court of judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh, Johal expressed his wish to meet the deputy consulate from the British high commission. The court allowed him to speak to the official for a few minutes. The judge later permitted them to have an hour-long meeting in the evening.

During the hearing, the police claimed that Johal and Jimmy allegedly arranged funds for the targeting killings, an aspect which needs to be probed further.

The police contended that Johal had sent Rs 28,000 to his cousin Tarlok Laddi and the money was used in killings. The cops said they have found that the two accused sent a total of Rs 1.80 lakh to their contacts in Punjab through different means, which is being probed.

Though Johal in his reply admitted that he had sent Rs 28,000 to his cousin Laddi through Western Union, he claimed the money was meant for ‘sewa’ (contribution) in a local gurdwara.Johal was produced in the court in connection with the killing of pastor Sultan Masih while Jimmy is facing trial in the murder case of Shri Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma.