Targeted killings in Punjab: Ramandeep used Wi-Fi of Ludhiana mobile services provider to call abroad

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team which is in Ludhiana to investigate the October 17 murder of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, has found that an accused in the case, Ramandeep Singh alias Ramandeep Canadian, used the internet connection, through Wi-Fi, of the office of a mobile services providing company in Sundar Nagar to make Skype calls abroad.

The team traced the IP address of the router to zero in on the office; Ramandeep also operated his social media accounts using Wi-Fi account of the office

Ramandeep also used to operate his social media using the Wi-Fi account of the office.

“The office staff had not set a password to control access to their Wi-Fi account, hence it was accessible to everyone,” a team member said.

Ramandeep, a resident of Chuharwal village, of Meharban of Ludhiana, used to stand near the office and use the WiFi. Sources added Ramandeep was in contact with one ‘Bai ji’, who was operating a terror module after the arrest of Khalistan Commando Force (KLF) militant Harminder Singh Mintoo.

Ramandeep Singh and sharp-shooter Hardeep Singh, alias Shera, are in the custody of the NIA team who is questioning the accused about the murder case of Gosain. On October 17, Gosain was shot dead outside his house in Gagandeep Colony of Kailash Nagar of Basti Jodhewal locality.