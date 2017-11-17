Targeted killings in Punjab: With Mintoo behind bars, cops on the lookout for terror module operator ‘Bai ji’

The Ludhiana police are questioning UK resident Jimmy Singh, an accused in the targeted killings in the state, about one “Bai ji”, who is “operating a terror module after the arrest of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo”.

Ludhiana police has brought Jimmy, who is accused of funding Ramandeep Singh, alias Ramandeep Canadian, and sharpshooter Hardeep Singh, alias Shera, for killing Hindu right-wing leaders, on production warrant from Faridkot jail on November 14.

“Bai ji’s” name popped up during Shera’s interrogation. Sources said Shera told the police that he never met “Bai ji”, but used get instructions from him over phone, which Mintoo was using before his arrest.

Shera also told police that Mintoo had stayed with him for 21 days in Italy three years ago. He was in contact with him over ‘Skype’.

Police are seeking more information about “Bai ji” as his arrest will lead to busting the entire terror module.

The Moga police had arrested five accused, including Jimmy Singh, Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi, Dharminder Guggni, Ramandeep Singh, alias Ramandeep Canadian, and Hardeep Singh, alias Shera, in connection with targeted killings in Punjab.

Jimmy is in custody of the Ludhiana police. The police will produce him before a court on Friday and will seek extension of his custody.