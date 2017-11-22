Targeted killings: Two alleged killers in Gosain case sent to 5-day NIA remand

A local court on Thursday sent Hardeep Singh alias Shera (20) and Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, the alleged killers of Punjab Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain, to five-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand.

The two are also accused of killing five other religio-political leaders in Punjab but the NIA is probing the Gosain murder as of now. On October 21, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that the state government had decided to hand over the probe to the NIA. A case was registered by NIA under Sections 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 10-12-13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gosain was shot dead outside his residence at Gaganajit Colony in Ludhiana on October 17. The NIA had sought a remand for 14 days.

The Punjab Police have claimed that the leader was allegedly killed by bike-borne Ramandeep of Chuharwal near Meharban in Ludhiana district and Hardeep of Majri, near Amloh town in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Ramandeep was arrested by the police on November 7.

After his interrogation, Ramandeep revealed the involvement of Hardeep as the other shooter in the killing of political leaders.

Hardeep was arrested from a gym in Fatehgarh Sahib on November 11.