Tarn Taran encounter: Another gangster arrested, one still absconding

More than two weeks after an encounter in a village here, police have arrested an absconding gangster at Mohanpura bus stand, 25 km from here, on Monday.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol of .315 bore, three live rounds and a stolen motorcycle from possession of the gangster, who was identified as Jungbahadur Singh, alias Junga, of Rahal Chahal village.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP) Tilak Raj said, “Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Jungbahadur Singh from Mohanpura bus stand.” “We have registered a fresh case under sections 379 (punishment of theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against the arrested at Chohla Sahib police station,” he added.

He said Junga was also wanted in six different criminal cases, including attempt to murder and robbery cases.

Tarn Taran police, after an hour-long exchange of fire with four gangsters, had arrested Gagandeep Singh on August 10 while three of his aides managed to flee.

The Chohla Sahib police, however on August 13, nabbed one of the three absconding gangsters, Gurbhej Singh.

The cops had been on toes to catch two others at large since the encounter.

Despite deployment of more than 100 cops, including senior officers, the three gangsters had escaped after the encounter.