Tarn Taran sacrilege: Management accuses SGPC for ignoring CCTV demand

A day after the incidence of sacrilege of holy ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib at Manakpura village in Tarn Taran district, the managing committee of the gurdwara where the incident happened, said that it had urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to get CCTV cameras installed to keep vigil, but got no response.

Speaking to HT, Lakhwinder Singh, president of the managing committee, said, “We approached the SGPC member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia around four months ago with a written application demanding CCTV cameras, but got no response. If the SGPC had listened to us then, the sacrilege could have been prevented.”

Meanwhile, a large number of Sikhs and radical Sikh leaders including parallel acting ‘jathedar’ of Akal Takht Sahib Dhian Singh Mand, ‘jathedar’ of Kesgarh Sahib Amrik Singh Ajnala and United Akali Dal (UAD) leader Satnam Singh Manawa gathered at the gurdwara.

Deputy commissioner (DC) DPS Kharbanda, SSP Harjit Singh also other officials were also there.

The Sikh leaders gave an ultimatum of three days to the administration to trace the culprits. “If the administration fails to take any action, we will chalk out the future course of action accordingly,” said Manawa.

As many as 13 pages (444-457) of the holy ‘bir’ were found torn in the gurdwara, 25 km from the district headquarter, on Tuesday evening.

The sacrilege was noticed by granthi (Sikh priest) Sarabjit Singh in the village gurdwara around 6 pm when he began to recite gurbani from the bir. He immediately informed the gurdwara management and villagers.