Tarn Taran youth detained in double murder case dies in police custody, 3 cops suspended

Detained in connection with a case of double murder witnessed at Lalpura village, a 24-year-old youth died in Sadar police station here on Saturday in mysterious circumstances. His death triggered protest outside the police station.

The aggrieved family alleged that deceased Ravinder Singh was detained by the police 15 days ago forcefully from his home in connection with the murder incident in which 45-year-old Harbhajan Kaur and her 23-year-old disabled son were murdered with sharp weapons by unknown persons. Harbhajan’s husband Sukhdev Singh is the head constable in Punjab Police.

“My son was tortured by the police under its custody which resulted in his death. We need justice and the cops responsible for his death should be punished,” said Kulwant Singh, father of the deceased. He also said that they visited the police station many times to see Ravinder but the cops did not allow meeting him.

After finding that the detained youth has died on Saturday morning, the cops reportedly took his dead body to civil hospital at around 10am. The hospital staff, however, questioned the cops who said that ‘Ravinder hanged himself in police station with a portion of cloth’, and left.

Although the body has been sent for autopsy but the role of the police in this matter is being questioned. Supported by various social crusaders and farmer activists, the kin staged a dharna outside the police station.

Bending before the unprecedented protest, the police suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh and Munshi Mangat Singh. After the suspension, the kin lifted the protest.

As per norms, judiciary under the supervision of ACJM RK Vishisht will do the probe of the custodial death. “We have done what we could do to deliver justice to the deceased’s family. The autopsy report will also be sent for investigation. It will make it clear if it is a suicide incident or there is any other reason behind the death,” said Rupinder Kumar, superintendent of police (detection).