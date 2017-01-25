Teacher kills self, wife hangs herself near Panchkula Golf Club

A mathematics teacher at Pinjore and his wife ended their lives within hours of each other on Tuesday, with the police zeroing in on the matrimonial discord as the probable reason for the twin deaths.

The couple, Praveen Saini, 32 and Ashu, 30, were residents of Shiv Colony, Pinjore, and had solemnised an inter-caste marriage in 2007. They leave behind three children — two daughters and a 9-month-old son. No suicide note was recovered from anyone of them.

Praveen taught at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Basola, Pinjore, while Ashu was working as clerical staff at the DPI Office, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

FATHER FOUND THE TEACHER’S BODY

It was Praveen who first committed suicide around 8-8.30 am at his home in Pinjore.

“His father Ami Lal told us that after dropping his daughters to St Vivekanand Millennium school, he was to get ready to go to school but he locked himself inside the room. When he did not come out, he broke open the door. It was his father, who first saw the body and brought him to General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula,” said ASI Mange Ram of Pinjore police station, who investigated Praveen’s suicide.

Doctors at General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, declared him brought dead.

His wife, Ashu, also reported at the hospital carrying their 9-month old son. Her relatives reported that she was very distressed.

Relatives said she handed over the 9-year-old to one of their relatives and went to Sector 3. Here, she hung herself with a muffler from the railing near the Golf Club. It was only around 10am that her body was seen by a passerby and the police was informed.

When her body was brought to the General Hospital, doctors identified her. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

“Praveen was sincere gentleman. I have been the principal for the past two years here and I had never seen him in tension. Both husband and wife had been classmates. We are surprised what happened and how it happened,” said Ajit Singh, principal of GSSS, Basola. The relatives also claimed that they were shocked at the suicide.

FACEBOOK PROFILE

The Facebook page of Praveen Saini has a profile picture where it is written-‘Bahut Himmat Rakhni Padti Hai, Toote Hue Dil Ke Saath Muskarane Mein’ (It requires a lot of courage to keep smiling with broken heart). His timeline showed that he was quite active on Facebook on Monday night and shared a number of lovelorn poetic thoughts.

The children are with Praveen’s family who hailed from Daulatpur village in Ambala.

“We did not receive any complaint from anyone on Praveen’s suicide. We have completed inquest proceedings,” said Mange Ram.

“We did not recover any suicide note from Ashu. We have started inquest proceedings,” said Sector 5 SHO inspector Lalit Kumar.