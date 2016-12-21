Teacher protest: Effigy burning gone wrong, protester accidentally sets himself ablaze in Bathinda

A protester caught on accidental fire during burning of the effigy of Punjab government by contractual teachers appointed under education guarantee scheme at Fauji Chowk in Bathinda on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Sukhminder Singh Mann and was immediately rushed to a local civil hospital.

The incident happened when he was sprinkling petrol to burn the effigy.

The teachers rued that the Punjab government has not regularised their services even after them completing two-year contract with the state government.

The union members claimed that the government had made a two-year contract with more than 7,000 EGS/AIE/STR volunteers in 2014 and promised to regularise their services after completion of the agreement.