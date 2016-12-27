Teachers lay siege to Bathinda mini-secretariat

The protesting elementary guarantee scheme (EGS) teachers laid siege to the entrance of the mini- secretariat here on Monday, demanding of the administration to fix their meeting with chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is touring the rural constituency on Tuesday.

The teachers’ meeting with deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on regularisation of their jobs on Sunday remained unsuccessful.

Earlier, the agitators held a march from the Mall Road to the mini-secretariat. The leaders of the teachers’ union said they would lift the protest from the mini-secretariat only after the authorities ensured their meeting with the CM.

"We are yet to get any communication from the administration side on whether their meeting with Badal has been fixed or not," the leaders said.

The teachers rued that the Punjab government has not regularised their services even after completion of their two-year contract with the state government.

The union members claimed that the government had made a two-year contract with more than 7,000 EGS/AIE/STR volunteers in 2014 and promised to regularise their services after the completion of the contract.

The teachers have been protesting here for over past two months.