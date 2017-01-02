Teachers’ protest continues outside Punjab finance minister Dhindsa’s residence

For the second consecutive day, over hundreds of contractual teachers continued to stage protest in front of the residence of Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

“We were assured of a meeting with Parminder Dhindsa after Saturday’s protest and seven people were taken to Chandigarh by the administration but police stopped our cars on the way and told us that meeting cannot happen now,” said, Davinder Singh, Muktsar, president of Shaheed Kiranjit Kaur, EGS/AIE/STR teacher’s union Punjab.

He said, “Even on Sunday morning we waited a lot but eventually we had to stage protest outside the residence of the minister.

“We are worried if code of conduct comes into place in next two days, we will remain contract based teachers. Now we have again been assured of a meeting with Dhindsa on Monday morning,” he said.

The agitators said the minister was opposing their regularisation even when chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and education minister Daljit Singh Cheema were ready to appoint them as pre-primary teachers in government primary schools.

Davinder said the teachers have been working since 2003 on ₹5,000 per month salary and most of them apart from being ETT qualified, also have B.Ed and post graduate degrees. Some teachers have also threatened to die outside the residence of Dhindsa, he said.

