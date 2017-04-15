Tech varsity row: Congress discriminating against Bathinda, says Harsimrat

The move initiated by the Congress government to close down Maharaja Ranjit Singh State Technical University (MRSTU) has sparked off a row with Union food processing industry minister and Bathinda member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal asking the ruling party why it had started discrimination against Bathinda and the Malwa region by deciding to wind up the institution immediately after coming to power.

Referring to an Hindustan Times report in this regard, Harsimrat said setting up of this institution was a well planned move aimed at giving the much-needed boost to technical education in the Malwa region.

“The aim was to give a major boost to skill development through this university and consequently make our youth employable. Closing it down will adversely affect our youth,” she said.

Alleging that the move was part of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Congress in the state, Harsimrat said it was strange that an institution which had been made financially viable and was under construction was being closed.