Teen held for attempt to rape 5-year-old in Chandigarh

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 5-year-old girl in Tin Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

Police said the victim and her 2-year-old sister were alone at home when the accused, a neighbour, entered the house and tried to force him on the girl. Their mother had gone out.

She told police that when she returned, the door was locked from inside. She knocked the door, following which the accused opened it. The mother added that she questioned him and found that her daughter was crying. She then informed the police.

The accused is a Class-8 student and has been sent to a juvenile home.