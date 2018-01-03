Temp dips, Chandigarh wakes up to another foggy day

The tricity woke up to a foggy morning as cold wave tightened its grip on the region, pulling the day temperature down to 7.8 degree, several notches below normal.

At 11:30 am, there was no sign of sun and the temperature displayed at the met website was 7.8 degree. The day will remain cloudy and the residents are unlikely to see any glimmer of sun in the grey skies today. Officials forecast dense fog in the evening, with visibility of less than 50 metres.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 16.4 degree, which was four degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 8.7 degree. Dense fog will continue to engulf the city for the next 4-5 days.

Trains behind schedule

The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi 12011 is running behind schedule by one hour and 13 minutes. This train was late by nine hours on Tuesday. Kalka Mail 12312 was late by four hours and 20 minutes, Kalka Mail 12311 was delayed by 18 hours and 11 minutes, the Madurai-Chandigarh train was delayed by three hours and 53 minutes, while the Ajmer-Chandigarh train was late by four hours and 55 minutes.

The Una-New Delhi Janshatabdi was also running late by 52 minutes, while the Amritsar-Chandigarh train was delayed by one hour and 10 minutes. The Lucknow-Chandigarh link was delayed by three hours, 33 minutes, Sainagar Shirdi Kalka Express by three hours, 7 minutes, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express by six hours and 31 minutes, while Lucknow-Chandigarh Express was late by one hour and 12 minutes.

Fog disrupts operations at airport

Dense fog disrupted air traffic for the third consecutive day at the Chandigarh International airport. Three flights, including the one to Bangkok, are already running late as runway visibility has been poor since Wednesday morning, hindering air operations.

Several airlines either cancelled or changed timings of their flights scheduled before 10 am due to prevailing weather conditions. But flight operations resumed soon after. Airport spokesperson said that Chandigarh- Bangkok flight will be first one to land here in a short while. The Bangkok flight had a scheduled arrival of 9.30 am but it was diverted to Jaipur airport. Indigo’s Dubai flight too will land after 12.30 pm, as opposed to its scheduled timing at 10.30 am.

Other flights are expected to operate although with little delay. In total, 23 flights scheduled to operate before airport closure at 4 pm.