Temperature may drop to 2°C on Lohri night in Chandigarh, cold wave predicted: Met

With the night temperature on Wednesday dipping to 2.4°C (3°C) below the normal for this time of the year, the weather department has predicted that the city will remain in the grip of a cold wave on Thursday and on Lohri day as well.

Wednesday night was the coldest of the season and came after Tuesday’s 5°C night.

“There will be cold wave conditions in the city as the night temperature has dipped three degree below normal. If it dips more than 5°C below normal, it will reach severe cold wave conditions,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

“The dry weather in the city will continue for the next two days. The night temperature will dip further and could reach around 2°C on January 12. We could have the Lohri night temperature at 2°C. There could also be frost,” Paul added.

WEEKEND TO SEE LIGHT RAIN

“The weather would change around January 14 and January 15 when western disturbances are reaching here. Light rain is also expected,” Paul went to add, predicting that on Saturday (January 14) night, the temperature could again rise to 5°C, as the rains are predicted to return.

KALKA HOWRAH MAIL DELAYED BY 5 HOURS

Due to inclement weather, the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh train arrived 5 hours and 46 minutes late, while the Kalka Mail, coming from Howrah, got delayed by over 5 hours. Lucknow-Chandigarh was delayed by 1 hour and 35 minutes. Sainagar Shirdi-Kalka Superfast was more than 3 hours late.