Ten booked in Punjab for supplying heroin, arms smuggled from Pakistan

The anti-drug special task force (STF) in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, on Friday, booked ten people, including a son of former Akali chairman Jasbir Singh Jassa, for allegedly making secret contacts with Pakistani smugglers, and supplying heroin and arms across different states of the country. The case has been registered at the Tarn Taran sadar police station.

All the accused belong to the villages near the India-Pakistan fencing line in Tarn Taran.

The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Ranjodh Singh aka Jodha of Havelian village, Partap Singh aka Bhattu of Rakh Sara-E-Amanat Khan, Sartaj Singh aka Taza of Sara-E-Amanat Khan, Amarjit Singh aka Amba of Cheema Khurd (son of former Akali chairman), Balwant Singh aka Billa of Rattoke village, Bhagwan Singh aka Bhaga of Naushehra Dhalla, Chattarpal Singh and Prem Singh of Mamuwal village in Khemkaran, Sahib Singh of Bhuse village in Khemkaran.

Inspector Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, in-charge of the STF, said they had got a tip-off about the accused. “The accused have been involved in high-profile smuggling of illegal arms and heroin across the different states of the country,” he said.

He said the accused are in regular contact with Pakistan smugglers and have been receiving heroin and illegal arms from them.

“We have dispatched special teams to nab the accused. We are hopeful that the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

He said the police have booked them under sections 21,22,29,61,85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.