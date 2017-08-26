Tension ebbs, residents count losses in Panchkula

Even though Army continued to patrol the streets, Panchkula woke up to relative calm today after a day of intense violence that resulted in the death of 28 Dera followers and damage to property and vehicles worth lakhs.

As many as 28 persons had got killed and over 200 were injured in the rioting that took place after Dera Sacha Sauda head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was pronounced guilty of rape by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Panchkula on Friday afternoon.

The markets remained closed today as the locals and authorities cleaned the debris of Friday’s violence. Many affected residents also started thronging the police stations to register FIRs.

The vehicular traffic on Zirakpur-Shimla and Chandigarh-Shimla highways, which pass through Panchkula has been restored. Very few vehicles could be seen plying on internal roads of the city, and many of the key roads, including one leading to the CBI special court are out of bounds.

The borders of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali continue to be sealed and commuters going to these cities are being subjected to detailed search.

Trains and bus services between Chandigarh and Delhi still remains suspended. However, there has not been any effect on air traffic.