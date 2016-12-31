Terror outfit Babbar Khalsa headed for split

Infighting among the top leadership of banned Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has intensified.

The Pakistan-backed outfit is now reportedly on the verge of a split.

BKI terrorist Jagtar Singh Tara, 42, who recently confessed to his role in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination on August 31, 1995, has issued a three-page handwritten letter through his lawyer, Jaswinder Singh.

The letter, written in Gurmukhi, states that he was arrested at the behest of Wadhawa Singh, the present chief of the Babbar Khalsa now based in Pakistan.

Tara states that Wadhawa Singh was aware of his presence in Thailand, and hence, only he could have got him arrested.

In January 2015, Tara was arrested in Pattaya by the Thai police after almost a decade he fled from Chandigarh’s Burail Model Jail along with three prisoners by digging a tunnel.

Sources reveal that the letter states that Wadhawa Singh’s son, Jitender Bir Singh, alias Kaka, was in touch with Tara when the latter was in Thailand. Tara also alleges that Wadhawa Singh and his family are living a life of luxury, while the foot soldiers of BKI are getting killed.

Germany-based BKI leaders, especially Hardevinder Singh, are of the opinion that this letter has been issued at the behest of Wadhawa Singh’s relative Resham Singh.

Hardevinder Singh has also said that Wadhawa Singh would shortly be issuing a statement denying the allegations made by Tara in his letter.