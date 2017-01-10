Theatre Age scandal: Sodomy convict Zulfiqar Khan gets 14 years in jail

The court of district and sessions judge JS Sidhu, on Monday, clarified that the director of the NGO ‘Theatre Age’, Zulfiqar Khan, who was convicted of sodomy, has been sentenced to 14 years and not seven years.

Khan's counsel AS Sukhija had moved an application on January 3 under Sections 427 and 428 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for making clarification regarding concurrent running of sentences and for set off of the sentence in all the three challans.

The court added that the sentence will run concurrently in two challans (seven years) and seven-year jail in the third challan, thereby making it 14 years.

Talking to HT, Sukhija said, "I had filed the original application even before the sentence was pronounced. Then I filed a detailed application on January 3, asking for the sentences to run concurrently in all three cases." He even hinted that they would move the high court now.

Of the five charges against him, Zulfiqar was convicted under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 292 (sale, distribution of obscene objects to young person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court had acquitted Zulfiqar under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the complainant and Zulfiqar's former associate, Kanwarpal, said, "I have spent a lot of time with Zulfiqar, so it’s tough to say I'm happy about this. However, I had to file the complaint since he was doing something wrong. In that sense, of course, 14 years in jail is more justified as punishment."