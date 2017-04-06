Thieves break into UCO Bank ATM in Jalandhar, loot Rs 21,000

An unidentified miscreant broke open an unguarded automated teller machine (ATM) of UCO Bank branch at Alawalpur bus stand in wee hours of Wednesday here.

The police here suspect of more than one person being involved in the crime. The thieves decamped with Rs 21,300 from the ATM. The surveillance camera footage revealed that a man entered inside the ATM at 2 am. As per information the miscreant then used gas cutters to break open three cash boxes, after which they stole the cash. Police informed, “The miscreant later managed to disconnect wires of the machine’s inbuilt camera.”

As per the police, “The accused also sprayed an unknown chemical on the camera installed outside the kiosk.” The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the nearby shopkeepers informed the bank authorities about the broken locks. After getting the information about the robbery, the senior police officials from rural police rushed to the spot and started a probe. The bank authorities have also handed the CCTV footage to the police.

Bank manager Manpreet Singh said, “ From past few days cash was not loaded in the ATM machine.” The kiosk was unguarded at the time of loot. Sources said, “Instructions have been given to the banks that if an ATM doesn’t have a guard, then the bank should lock the kiosks at night. However, the kiosk was locked