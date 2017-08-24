Thieves cut open ATM, flee with Rs1.6 lakh in Kotkapura

A gang of three masked men cleared an unguarded ATM of Punjab and Sind Bank of ₹1.6 lakh in Sandhwan area of Kotkapura in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said the thieves struck at the ATM at 3.55 am and left with the cash in a Tata Indigo. The theft was discovered by the building’s landlord around 6 am, following which he informed the bank’s branch manager.

Karan Singh, branch manager, said, “ATM vestibules in Faridkot do not have security guards as they are closed around 9 pm. I immediately reached the spot after being informed by the landlord and found that the ATM machine had been cut open, presumably using a gas cutter.”

KC Prashar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, Kotkapura, said, “While a man with his face covered entered the ATM vestibule, his two aides stood guard outside. A CCTV camera captured him cutting the machine, filling the room with smoke. The accused damaged two CCTV cameras installed outside and inside the bank. We are collecting footage from CCTV cameras installed the bank’s vicinity and will crack the case soon.”

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sadar Kotkapura police station.