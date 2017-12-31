Thieves flee with Chandigarh traffic cop’s uniform

Amid the spurt in crime in the city comes the case of theft at a UT traffic cop’s house.

Besides stealing cash and jewellery, the thieves also took away his uniform and service belt after the break in earlier this week.

Harbhajan Singh is working as a reader with an inspector in the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police and stays in a rented accommodation in Sector 40.

He had gone out of town with his family on December 24, when he got a call from his landlord two days later.

The lock of the main door was broken and the door was ajar, he was told. The neighbour’s, meanwhile, had informed the police.

It was on returning on Friday that Harbhajan took stock of the items stolen and got a case registered.

Besides his uniform and service belt, the thieves had decamped with gold earrings, car keys, laptop and ₹18,000.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-39 police station.