Three gangsters booked for murder of Hindu leader in Amritsar

The local police booked three gangsters, 11 days after the murder of right-wing outfit Hindu Sangharsh Sena’s district president Vipan Sharma, 45, at Bharat Nagar here.

The accused were identified as Shubham Singh, Saraj Singh Mintoo and Dharminder Singh. Police have identified a fourth accused but are yet to name him in the first information report (FIR).

Both Shubham and Saraj had allegedly shot at the victim, while Dharminder along with an accomplice waited for them at a safer distance. The four accused eventually fled on two motorbikes after the crime.

Police teams are raiding all possible hideouts of the accused gangsters in various parts of Punjab and nearby states. Investigations have hinted at personal enmity behind the murder.

The police have also booked Sukhraj Kaur, mother of Saraj Singh, for allegedly sheltering the gangsters after the crime. Neeraj Kumar, Station House Officer, Sultanwind police station, said, “We are yet to arrest Sukhraj Kaur who is on run”.

According to sources, Vipan was close to another gangster who allegedly killed Shubham’s father.

ADCP-1 Charanjit Singh said the actual motive behind the murder is yet to be established. Preet Nagar resident Sharma, who was district president of Hindu Sangharsh Sena, and ran a cable TV business, was shot ten times by two turbaned young men at Bharat Nagar around 2pm on October 30. The accused Shubham was identified from a CCTV grab. In a Facebook post, gangster Saraj, without naming Vipan Sharma, said he had been punished for his deeds. Police said that they are yet to ascertain if Saraj himself posted the brief message on the social media