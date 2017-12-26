Three held for defrauding 36 Sangrur farmers; Rs 57 lakh, 2.6kg gold seized

Police have arrested three persons for defrauding 36 farmers in Punjab’s Sangrur district and recovered Rs 57 lakh and 2.6kg gold from them.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh (the mastermind) of Ladda, Sattar Khan of Palasaur and Harwinder Singh alias Babbu of Dhuri.

The three, who were running an arhatiya shop, had fled to Azerbaijan and then to Thailand from where they were deported after the Punjab Police shared information about them with their Thai counterparts.

They were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi the moment they landed there the next day on December 21, said DIG (Patiala range) Sukhchain Singh Gill at a press conference on Tuesday.

After interrogation, the police recovered the cash and gold from Satnam’s house, he said.

Gill said they are on police remand till Wednesday.

“Satnam worked at an arhatiya’s shop as a ‘munim’ (accountant) in Dhuri a decade ago. Later, he started his own business of an arhatiya with Sattar and Babbu his employees,” said the DIG.

First, Satnam cheated on his employer Charanjit Singh, an arhatiya from Dhuri, and transferred Rs 83.53 lakh of different farmers into his bank account. Later on, he issued cheques to farmers for crop payment but they were dishonoured due to insufficient balance in his account, the police said, adding they spent Rs 16 lakh abroad

“The issue came to light when Charanjit and some farmers filed a complaint against Satnam on November 8 in Dhuri. They were nabbed by the Thai police when they were about to flee to Australia and deported them to India,” said Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu.