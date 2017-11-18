Three held with 22-kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur; biggest seizure this year in state

In the biggest seizure of heroin in Punjab this year, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the counter-intelligence wing of the state police arrested three smugglers with 22-kg of heroin, a pistol and a Pakistani SIM, amid gunshots along the Indo-Pakistan border, about midnight on Friday.

In the joint operation, carried out after the counter-intelligence wing received a tip-off, the forces had kept pillar 187/17 on the border out-post of Ghatti Rajo Ke, in the Hussainiwala sector of Ferozepur, under special observation.

“About midnight, the team posted at the border out-post noticed movement across the fencing. On being challenged, there was firing from the other side. In retaliation, BSF personnel also fired,” said BS Rajpurohit, DIG, BSF, Ferozepur.

“Taking cover of darkness, men from Pakistan who wanted to intrude fled. However, the counter-intelligence team arrested three men near the spot. Gurdeep Singh, Mahavir Singh and Sukhbir Singh, residents of Dhun Dhai Wala village in Tarn Taran, were held, while trying to flee in a car. A wallet belonging to one Mandeep Singh has also been recovered,” said Narinder Pal Singh Ruby, assistant inspector general, counter-intelligence, Ferozepur.

The contraband and weapons — 22kg of heroin, a pistol with 11 cartridges and magazine and the Pakistani SIM — were recovered after a search of the area around the border out-post. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.