Three jump into Bhakra Canal; two rescued, one feared dead

Three people jumped into the Bhakra Canal by the Patiala-Nabha road in separate incidents on Sunday. Divers camping on the banks of the canal rescued two, while the strong water current washed away the third.

In the first instance that happened about 11.30am, a 23-year-old woman from Kalyan village jumped into the canal. However, alert divers saved her. She was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment. She is reported to have told the divers that she jumped into the canal after a quarrel with her boyfriend.

Even as the police were busy investigating this case, a 40-year-old man Avinash Kumar jumped into the canal. On being saved by divers, Kumar told the police that he was being tortured by his wife and her parents and thus had decided to end his life. “We have started investigation and have recorded statements of the woman and the man,” said civil lines SHO Simranjit Singh.

In the third case, Mansa resident Ankit Garg, 29, jumped into the canal near Passiana village in Patiala district and was washed away due to the strong current of water, the police said. The police are unsure of why he took the extreme step. His mobile phone was recovered from the spot.