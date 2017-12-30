 Three killed, over a dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Sangrur | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Three killed, over a dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Sangrur

The accident took place in the morning when the PRTC bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Bathinda, and the truck was going to Patiala.

punjab Updated: Dec 30, 2017 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Seven people have been seriously injured.
Seven people have been seriously injured. (HT Photo)

Three people were killed and over a dozen injured, seven of them seriously, after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Bhawanigarh on Saturday.

The accident took place in the morning when the PRTC bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Bathinda, and the truck was going to Patiala. The injured have been admitted to the Bhawanigarh civil hospital and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

“Three bodies have reached the Sangrur civil hospital. Patients are being treated at civil hospital Bhawanigarh along with some private hospitals. Those who were seriously injured have been referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” said Dr Kirpal Singh, senior medical officer (SMO), Sangrur civil hospital.

Sources said 40 people were travelling in the bus.

more from punjab
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you