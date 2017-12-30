Three killed, over a dozen injured in bus-truck collision in Sangrur

Three people were killed and over a dozen injured, seven of them seriously, after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Bhawanigarh on Saturday.

The accident took place in the morning when the PRTC bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Bathinda, and the truck was going to Patiala. The injured have been admitted to the Bhawanigarh civil hospital and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

“Three bodies have reached the Sangrur civil hospital. Patients are being treated at civil hospital Bhawanigarh along with some private hospitals. Those who were seriously injured have been referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” said Dr Kirpal Singh, senior medical officer (SMO), Sangrur civil hospital.

Sources said 40 people were travelling in the bus.