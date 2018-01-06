Three-member SIT to probe Punjabi karate player’s suicide case

Taking a serious note of the allegations levelled by the family of karate player Kuldeep Kaur, who committed suicide two days ago allegedly after being denied justice by the Batala police, inspector general (IG) of police (border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) on Friday to probe the circumstances that led the player to commit suicide.

Parmar said in a press release that Amandeep Kaur, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Amritsar rural, is the chairperson of the SIT and inspectors Palwinderjit Kaur of Gurdaspur and Bhupinder Kaur of Amritsar are its members . He said the SIT will fix responsibility for the lapse and submit its report within 15 days.

SAD leaders and suicde victim karate player Kuldeep Kaur’s sister Balbir Kaur on Friday sought action against cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and demanded his resignation.

The SIT will also examine the circumstances under which Kuldeep Kaur committed suicide. DIG (border range), Amritsar, will supervise the investigations on daily basis and periodically apprise the IG of the progress.

On Thursday the player’s brother Satwant Singh had accused minister of panchayats and rural development Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and former chairman of the market committee Balwinder Singh Kotla Bhama of pressuring the police to delay the arrest of the accused, who made a murderous attack on his family members over a land dispute. He added that Bajwa refused to help them by terming his family as “SAD loyalists close to Ravi Karan Kahlon, son of former speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon.”

Meanwhile, SHO Paramjit Singh, who was allegedly blamed by the deceased’s family, has been shifted to the police lines by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjit Singh Ghuman. Confirming this, the SSP said that he had issued transfer orders to ensure “free and fair” investigations in the case.

The orders came minutes after IG (border) set up the SIT. However, Satwant Singh, brother of the deceased, said that the transfer was just an “eyewash.”

Kaur said, “If the government treats the family of a famous player in such a manner, the fate an ordinary citizen can well be imagined.”

Balbir Kaur, along with senior SAD leadersof the Majha region, including Vir Singh Lopoke, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Dalbir Singh Verka, Malkit Singh AR, urban unit president Gurpartap Singh Tikka, youth wing Majha president Ravikaran Singh Kahlon and Talbir Singh Gill interacted with the media on Thursday.

On Thursday, the police booked 14 people for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. The player had committed suicide allegedly in protest against the ‘police inaction’ against the accused in a land case her family had filed against some people, who had allegedly attacked them. The family alleged that the police did not take action against the accused because of the political pressure.