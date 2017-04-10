Three more snatching incidents reported in Ludhiana

Three more snatching incidents were reported in Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of such incidents in the past nine days to 20. In all incidents, women were the target of these snatchers.

SCHOOL TEACHER’S PURSE SNATCHED

In the first incident, a motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched the purse of school teacher from outside her house in Durgapuri area.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Ravinder Kaur, a teacher of DAV Public School, Phillaur, was returning home with her husband. When she alighted from the car, two bike-borne miscreants snatched her purse and sped away. Her husband, Pushpinder Singh, chased the miscreants but they managed to escape. The purse contained Rs 6,000 in cash, a mobile phone, three debit cards, a cheque book and a bank pass book. The victim’s husband added that the accused were caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

PURSE SNATCHED IN FULL PUBLIC VIEW

In the second incident, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a woman’s purse from Shastri Nagar area in full public view. The victim, Rajinder Kaur of Baba Deep Singh Chowk, Model Town Extension, stated that she had gone to Shastri Nagar on a cycle rickshaw to meet her friend.

When she took out her purse to pay the rickshaw puller, two miscreants struck from behind and snatched her purse.

The rickshaw puller gave a chase to the snatchers, but to no avail. She added that the purse contained Rs 25,000 in cash, a mobile phone and keys.

MISCREANTS THRASH WOMAN, TAKE AWAY HER PURSE

In third incident, the snatchers in attempt to take away a purse from a woman in Ghumar Mandi thrashed her and made her fall down on the road. The woman identified as Balbir Kaur of Krishna Nagar suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place on Saturday when she was going to pay obeisance at Baba Balak Nath temple in Ghumar Mandi. When she reached Dayal Nagar, two motorcycle-borne miscreants struck the spot and tried to snatch her purse.

The victim resisted and held her purse tightly after which the miscreants attacked and repeatedly kicked her.

Though onlookers huddled in for her rescue, the accused managed to flee with the purse, containing Rs 12,200 in cash, an admit card and identity card of the victim’s daughter.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in all three incidents.