Three of a Chandigarh family killed in a freak accident with truck

A Chandigarh resident, his wife and their three-year-old son were killed, while their infant daughter had a miraculous escape, in a freak accident with a truck on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Jagraon on Thursday morning.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai i20, Sudarshan Kumar, 36, lost control of the car after its tyre burst. The car jumped over the divider and rammed into an oncoming truck, killing him, his wife Seema, 33, and their son Dhruv, on the spot.

Their domestic help, Kajal, 26, suffered serious injuries, while their six-month-old daughter Dhwani escaped without a scratch.

The impact of the collision left the vehicle’s front side completely mangled, making it difficult for rescuers to pull out the victims.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, in-charge, bus stand police post, said the family was travelling from Chandigarh to Faridkot to attend the memorial of Seema’s uncle. While Seema was in the navigator’s seat with Dhruv in her lap, Kajal was in the back seat with the infant in her care.

“As they reached near Gurdwara Nanaksar in Jagraon, Sudarshan lost control of the car as its tyre burst, and rammed into a truck coming from Moga. Onlookers rushed to the car, as cries of the baby filled the air, and informed the police,” he said, adding that the truck driver, Parminder Singh, escaped unscathed.

Sudharshan, Seema and their son were dead by the time they were rescued. A seriously injured Kajal was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where doctors referred her to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The baby was found unhurt after being medically examined, and was handed over to the victims’ relatives, who reached the city from Chandigarh and Faridkot, after being informed.

The ASI said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the statement of the victim’s family members, and sent the bodies to the Jagraon civil hospital for post-mortem examination.