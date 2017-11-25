Three Punjab men stuck as ‘bonded labourers’ in Saudi Arabia

Three men from Mawa village in Nurpur Bedi area Rupnagar district have sent a video to their families from Saudi Arabia where they have allegedly been forced to work as bonded labourers.

The men — Ajay Singh, Jasvir Singh and Suresh Kumar — say they have “run away to the forests” from where they have sent the video. Their parents on Saturday submitted a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

They said they had sent their sons to Saudi Arabia on November 17 to work as truck drivers in a company through a travel agent of Nangal. However, upon reaching Saudi Arabia, “a person from the company took them from the airport to a place to look after animals, instead of employing them as truck drivers”, says the complaint. There, they were forced to work as bonded laboureres to look after the animals and cut wood, it is alleged.

SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said he has asked the Anandpur Sahib deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to conduct an inquiry.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the counterparts here have contacted the parents.