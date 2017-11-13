Three students hurt as school bus collides with truck near Amritsar

Three female students were injured after an accident between their school bus and a truck due to dense fog at around 7:50 am along the Rajasansi road, Amritsar, on Monday.

The students were identified as Jasmeet Kaur and Robin of Class 12 and Pawandeep Kaur of Class 11. They are students of Holy Heart Presidency School, Loharka road, Amritsar. Following the collision, they were admitted to Ivy Hospital.

There were 35 students in the bus. Other students suffered minor injuries and were taken to Ajnala government hospital for first aid. Doctors said that both Jasmeet and Robin suffered head injuries but were out of danger. Pawandeep suffered injuries in her legs.

Jasmeet’s father Jasbir Singh said, “It is killer smog and lives are at risk. The schools need to delay timings. My daughter is supposed to reach her school at 8:30 am — this is not feasible as conditions are extremely unsafe in such smoggy weather.”

He added that his daughter banged her head hard as the driver applied brakes in a bid to halt the vehicle. The bus, which hit the rear of a stationary truck, was damaged and its front mirror smashed. An eyewitness Sukhdev Singh said that school bus was being driven rashly despite the smog.

“The truck was parked along the roadside and the driver was doing some repair work. I was repairing my truck too as the tyre had burst. I saw the school bus coming in high speed. We even signalled to the driver to slow down. Eventually he lost control of the bus and collided with the truck. We immediately got into the bus as students were bleeding. They were rushed to the nearby hospital. Even the school bus driver has suffered injuries,” he said.

School officials visited the victims at the hospital immediately after the accident.