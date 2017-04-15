Tiff between supporters of two SAD leaders in Jalandhar

Differences between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu and party leader Sarbjeet Singh Makkar came to the fore when they had a tiff during a function to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar at Nakodar Chowk here on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said Tinu was going to pay floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar when Makkar’s supporters blocked his way and pushed him aside. Later, the two leaders had an argument and their supporters shouted slogans against each other.

Akali leaders Ajit Singh Kohar and Baldev Singh Khaira, who were also present on the occasion, intervened in the matter and pacified them.

Later, all of them posed together for the media to project a united face of the party. When contacted, Makkar denied any arguments with Tinu and claimed that only the party workers were excited.

Tinu was not available for his comments despite HT’s repeated attempts.