Tower Protest: Four-hour operation to bring down wannabe teacher in Chandigarh fails

A four-hour operation held to convince the lone protester, who has been atop mobile tower since November 3, to come down went in vain after he first wished to see his joining letter.

A day after Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Punjab government to prepare the fresh waiting list against 834 vacant posts, local police, along with members of teacher’s union, on Wednesday attempted to convince the lone protester to come down from the 110-feet high mobile tower.

A team of four, including SHO of Sector 3 police station Poonam Dilwari; civil defence official Sanjiv Kohli; teachers’ union leader Kamal Thakur and Rakesh Kumar who climbed down from the same tower on December 13 after getting the posting letter; reached Deepak Kumar, 35, via hydraulic ladder.

“Despite our sincere efforts to convince him to get down, he refused. He has lost faith in the state government. He wants to see his posting letter before getting down,” Kamal said.

A huge drama was witnessed during the ‘convincing’ operation, which went on for around four hours from 6pm to 10pm. The team, which was taken up through a hydraulic ladder itself remained stuck in the ladder for over an hour in the first attempt. The team was in the lift basket of the hydraulic ladder, when the sensors of the machine stopped working, leaving four of them stranded.

One of the firemen said that the sensors of the ladder suddenly stopped working as they were jammed due to dirt inside as it was parked there since a month. However, a new hydraulic ladder was called for from Manimajra to bring the team down and then again take them up to convince Deepak to come down. The operation resumed at 9:30pm

Visibly disappointed, Kamal added, “Vacancies in the Punjab government are more than the applicants because one candidate is being referred for two-three posts leading to a blockage of seats in different departments by the same person.”

He added, “Now we are counting on the judgment passed by the high court. We are hopeful that after court’s intervention, Deepak may get the posting. We are waiting for the fresh waiting list, which will be released on Thursday.”

SHO Poonam Dilwari, said, “I have been convincing Deepak to come down since he had not eaten anything for four days. I had told him that his name will also be there in the list.” Rakesh Kumar who had come down from the mobile tower after 40 days protest and got a job as an elementary teacher in Gurdaspur School.

Both Rakesh and Deepak have passed the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are members of Unemployed Teachers’ Union of Punjab which has been demanding jobs. Deepak Kumar has a postgraduate degree, besides ETT. He is married and has a child and stays with his parents. Rakesh Kumar from Gurdaspur is a graduate besides having done the ETT course. He is married and has a child.