Tower protest: Gets a posting in TarnTaran, Deepak Kumar climbs down after 51 days

Bringing an end to the longest protest against the Punjab education department, a 35-year-old lone protestor Deepak Kumar finally came down after 51 days, from a 110ft mobile tower in Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

Complaining of poor blood circulation in some parts of the body, cramping in the legs and pain in calves, Deepak was brought down from the tower at 11 am after the DSP (Central), civil defense official, teachers’ union leader and a lift operator incharge reached Deepak via a hydraulic ladder.

As he came down, he was made to talk to his mother and his wife residing in Fazilka. Deepak was then taken to Punjab education department office in Mohali, where the recruitment was going on.

Deepak was handed over his job letter in the afternoon stating that he has been posted in Tarn Taran on a contractual basis at a salary of Rs 10,400 and the joining is on December 26, 2016.

Too tired but relieved, Deepak Kumar said, “It was a long protest but finally got a job. We had not climbed the tower out of willingness, the government had made us weak and helpless and did not bother that we had left behind our family members who were worried for us.”

He added, “I’ll urge all those who are still waiting for a job to keep struggling and fighting for their legal rights till the time they are successful. One has to do it; otherwise survival of a person will be at stake.”

Facts Local police had failed twice to convince Deepak to come down from the tower. On December 21, four-hour long operation was held to convince him but he had refused stating that he will come down only after receiving the job letter in hand.

However, police with other officials again conducted a similar operation on December 24 when he remained stuck to his earlier stand and wished to see his job letter.

Deepak along with Rakesh Kumar had climbed the tower in the high-security zone of Sector 3, near the Punjab chief minister’s residence on November 3.

Both Rakesh and Deepak had passed the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are members of Unemployed Teachers’ Union of Punjab, which has been demanding jobs. Deepak Kumar has a postgraduate degree, besides ETT.

When asked about his health, Deepak said, “It’s just the blood circulation in my legs has been affected, which is why I am facing a difficulty in walking now. I am fine otherwise. Once I’ll start walking, the circulation will be normal.”

Meanwhile Kamal Thakur, union leader said, “Deepak’s name and the place of his posting was fixed and declared at 2 am on Saturday. We had planned to bring him down there and then but unfortunately, the lift operator was not working. Thus we were left with no option but to wait till the morning to get him down.”

He further added, “For the total posts of 65605, there are 5300 candidates while job letters have been handed over to around 5000 of them but there are around 1500 posts, which are still vacant. Government needs to keep a tab on this.”

DSP (Central) Ram Gopal who was a part of the rescue team said, “The union leader had come to pacify the lone protestor, he got convinced and easily came down.”

Station house officer (SHO) of police station Sector 3 Poonam Dilawri however stated that it hardly took 15 minutes to bring him down on Saturday as the his name was in the list.