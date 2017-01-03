TPS Sidhu quits IAS, named Akali candidate from Mohali

A day after he quit as the secretary of the Punjab Mandi Board, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu as the party’s candidate from Mohali for the assembly election.

Sidhu remained the Mohali deputy commissioner for around three years from early 2013 to February 2016 and is son-in-law of senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Sidhu, 59, a former army officer, was selected to the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) in 1989. He was elevated to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2012 and was allotted the 2004 batch.

During this stint as the Mohali DC, he attempted to become a familiar face among the electorate of the urban Mohali segment where Parkash Singh Badal government pumped in funds in plenty to upgrade infrastructure.

Before officially opting for the political plunge, Sidhu took premature retirement and held his last posting as secretary Punjab agriculture marketing board.

He is pitted against Congress candidate and three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and AAP candidate Narinder Singh Shergill.